Match gallery of Chesterfield v Woking - in pictures
View the best of the action from Tuesday night's game between Chesterfield and Woking in this online gallery.
Pictures taken by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD.
Hayden Hollis clears from a cross. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD.
Scott Boden attempts to cross into the box. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD.
David Buchanan gets a cross into the box. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD.
Chesterfield's Jonathan Smith on the ball. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD.
