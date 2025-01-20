Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield have suffered a big blow after Dilan Markanday’s loan spell has been cut short.

It has now been confirmed that the attacker has been recalled from his season-long loan by his parent club Blackburn Rovers and been loaned out to League One Leyton Orient for the remainder of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has been a star in the first-half of the season, contributing with seven goals, three assists and dazzling performances. He soon became a fan favourite for his dribbles, close control and skills.

But the Spireites will have to do without him for the rest of the campaign and will face a tough task in trying to replace him before the transfer window closes on February 3.

On signing for Orient, Markanday said: "I had a really good loan spell at Chesterfield in the first half of the season, which I'm really grateful for, but now I'm really excited to step up a league and prove what I can do.”

While Orient manager, Richie Wellens added: "Dilan is a player that we've liked for a while, and we're really pleased to have him on board. He's a really exciting player, and one we are really happy to have join us for the rest of the season. He impressed at Chesterfield during his time there, and we had to fight off a lot of competition to get him here. We've had a few injuries in our wide positions of late, so bringing in Dilan is something that we are thrilled with. After playing 24 games so far this season, he feels it’s the best condition he’s ever been in, and that he feels fit, sharp and is ready to add to the squad."

The Spireites confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon. In a statement, they said: “Dilan Markanday has returned to Blackburn Rovers after being recalled from his spell on loan with the Spireites. We thank Dilan for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future.”

Rovers added: “His fine form attracted the attention of League One play-off chasers Orient, where he will now spend the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.”

Orient are currently eighth in League One, four points off the top six, and face Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday away to Grimsby Town.