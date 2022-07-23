Chesterfield investigating alleged racist incident during Bradford City pre-season match

The Spireites are investigating an alleged racist incident.

The match was halted for several minutes midway through the first-half after an incident appearing to involve a person sitting in the home end in the West Stand and three Bantams substitutes who were warming-up on the touchline.

The Spireites said in a statement: “After being made aware of the alleged comment, stewards and police officers spoke to the fan in question, who denied the accusation and left voluntarily.

“Witness statements have been taken as part of an investigation and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.

“Our club and community trust does a lot of work around anti-racism and racist comments at our stadium will not be tolerated.”

Bradford boss Mark Hughes said they would be contacting the FA over the matter.

“I wouldn’t call the guy a supporter if I’m honest,” he told the Telegraph and Argus. “What the players were saying he said was an absolute disgrace.

“You can’t have that whether it’s a pre-season game or a kickabout on a school field. You’ve got to get rid of any kind of racism and questioning people’s skin colour is just unacceptable.”

And Bantams striker Vadaine Oliver added: "In this day and age, we should be past this.