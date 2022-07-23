Chesterfield show promotion credentials with impressive win against League Two Bradford City

Armando Dobra in action for Chesterfield against Bradford City.

All the goals came in the second-half, with Quigley finishing twice from Branden Horton crosses before Liam Mandeville smashed in a third from a Jeff King assist.

Considering the Bantams start their League Two season next Saturday, a week earlier than the Spireites, this performance and result will have given the majority of the 2,408 in attendance plenty of encouragement with still two weeks to go before the opener at Dorking Wanderers.

Paul Cook named the same starting line-up from the win against Matlock Town last weekend, with summer signings Lucas Covolan, Horton, Darren Oldaker, Ollie Banks and Armando Dobra all getting their first run-outs at the Technique Stadium.

The Bantams should, in theory, have had the physical edge but it was Chesterfield who were fitter, faster and stronger throughout.

The Spireites had two goals ruled out for offside in the first 25 minutes, both coming from Horton crosses. The first was headed in by Dobra and the second was turned home by Quigley but the flag was up both times.

Bradford also had a goal of their own ruled offside after Vadaine Oliver played in Kian Harratt.

But it was the Blues who continued to impress with Banks showing off his quality passing range and Horton bombing relentlessly down the left.

Jeff King and Mandeville linked-up really well down the opposite flank on a few occasions, signs of a blossoming partnership.

Akwasi Asante blasted a low shot at goalkeeper Harry Lewis, who parried into the path of Mandeville but his effort was blocked.

Chesterfield also racked up four corners in the first 45, each one featuring a different routine.

Covolan did not have a lot to do, but his concentration was on point when he rushed out to deny a prod from Jamie Walker.

Town were applauded off at the break, and rightly so.

There were no changes at half-time and a blistering three goals in 10 minutes put the hosts deservedly well in front after an hour.

Horton, who also hit a post, provided the first two with crosses, both finished by Quigley, the opener with his head.

And Mandeville blasted in a third after King picked him out with a ball over the top.

Several substitutions followed with new boys Bailey Clements, Ryheem Sheckleford, Joe Cook, George Cooper and Michael Gyasi all coming on. Two trialists also made an appearance.

Following the changes, the tempo of the game slowed down but Chesterfield still remained in control and were more threatening.