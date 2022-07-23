Lucas Covolan in action against Bradfor City.

Dominant Town scored three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second-half against one of the favourites for promotion from League Two for the upcoming season.

Joe Quigley hit a brace, both assisted by Branden Horton, before Liam Mandeville added a third.

“The victory was not the most important thing today, it was seeing if our players can showcase what they have been doing on the training ground for the last three to four weeks and I thought they did,” Roberts said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought everything that we have worked on came out today – areas of the pitch we got in, being narrow and compact, the turnover of the ball, we took the ball off them quite a bit today which was quite pleasing.

"The amount of work they have put in in the last four weeks, they have been an absolute credit to work with. They have been brilliant, they have taken everything in and today they have showcased a little bit of what we have been working on.

"They have given us everything, we have had them running round lakes, up and down pitches, they have just got their heads down and worked.

"I thought it was really enjoyable for us to watch."

Ten new signings have come in so far, and there could possibly be more additions to come.

"We are looking quite strong, maybe one or two away, but you have got to be pleased,” Roberts added.

"There is loads of work to do, by the way, but really pleasing overall.”

Quigley, who could well lead the line on the opening day of the season against Dorking Wanderers with Kabongo Tshimanga still yet to make an appearance in pre-season, headed in the opener and and then slotted in another soon after.

"He has come in with big boots to fill when Kabby got injured,” Roberts explained.

"Joe has come back, fresh start, his chest out, looked after himself over the summer, he looks a lot leaner and fitter. He is a really good player, we work with him day in day out. His confidence was low last year and you can see his confidence is through the roof, he is scoring goals and he is a big asset to us.”

Roberts said they are looking at possibly arranging one more friendly to get extra minutes in legs for players who have had long-term injuries.

There was no George Carline, Jack Clarke or Tshimanga in the squad against the Bantams.

On Clarke, Roberts added: "Just a niggle. We have got to be really careful with Jack. We will probably see the best of Jack in a couple of months.”