Chesterfield faced a big test at Gillingham on Saturday.

Chesterfield did everything but score as they somehow lost 1-0 to 10-man Gillingham as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Robbie McKenzie headed the league leaders in front from a set-piece on eight minutes in a first-half in which both Darren Oldaker and Armando Dobra hit the woodwork.

Dilan Markanday had a goal ruled out for offside in the second 45, while George Lapslie hit the post for Gills, before they were reduced to 10-men when captain Max Ehmer was sent off on the hour for two bookable offences.

The Spireites, who will have been wondering how they didn’t win the game never mind lose it, pressed for an equaliser and Tom Naylor hit the crossbar in the 90th minute but they couldn’t find the breakthrough on a frustrating afternoon at Priestfield Stadium. On another day, they would have scored three or four, but they left empty-handed.

And they finished the match with 10-men themselves with Chey Dunkley collecting two late yellows.

Paul Cook named an unchanged line-up from the draw against Salford City but new signings Max Thompson and Jenson Metcalfe made the bench. Gillingham, meanwhile, included marquee addition Bradley Dack, previously of Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland, among the subs for the first time this season.

In what was a very entertaining and watchable first-half with both teams playing on the front-foot, Chesterfield could have been 2-0 up, and also two goals behind, in the first 20 minutes.

Oldaker, playing against his old club, struck the underside of the crossbar from a curling free-kick which bounced down but could not be forced in by Will Grigg.

Markanday then squandered a good chance but he fired over from inside the area.

From potentially being two goals to the good, the Spireites trailed when the unmarked McKenzie headed in Jack Nolan’s free-kick at the back post.

That opener gave the Gills the momentum and they almost doubled their lead but Ryan Boot came to Chesterfield’s rescue when he parried from Marcus Wyllie as the hosts pressed well.

The Gills pressure continued as Vontae Daley-Campbell, who had threatened going forward, made a last-ditch crunching tackle on Remeao Hutton to stop him having a chance to pull the trigger.

The action was relentless, and this time it was Chesterfield’s turn as they hit the woodwork for the second time inside 25 minutes, with Dobra striking against the post from around the penalty spot.

Both teams had shown they could hurt each other, with both defences looking vulnerable at times, and Ehmer nearly headed in a teasing cross from Nolan as the half progressed.

Chesterfield must have been wondering how they had not scored but would have taken belief that they could create chances going into the second-half and they thought they had an early equaliser when Markanday tapped in Daley-Campbell’s cross after a superb sweeping move but the offside flag was up, which those watching back home said was the incorrect call.

The Spireites were in control at the start of the second 45 but it was Gillingham who hit the woodwork next when George Lapslie headed against the post.

But just moments later they were reduced to 10-men when captain Ehmer brought down James Berry and received his second yellow card with 30 minutes remaining.

With the man advantage, Dobra’s close-range effort was blocked, and then Dobra and Grigg stretched to reach a brilliant cross from Daley-Campbell, who had been excellent, but was withdrawn with 15 minutes to go.

As Chesterfield pressed for an equaliser, Metcalfe came on for his debut, after signing on loan from Everton on deadline day, but the visitors were left frustrated from their trip south as the home side were well-organised in the final stages, and they had one final let off when Naylor hit the crossbar in the 90th minute. It just wouldn’t go in.

And with seconds remaining Dunkley was given his marching orders for two quick yellows.

Chesterfield: Boot; Daley-Campbell (Jacobs, 76), Naylor, Dunkley, Gordon; Oldaker, Banks (Williams, 90); Markanday (Metcalfe, 81), Dobra, Berry; Grigg (Drummond, 81)

Unused subs: Thompson, Grimes, Jones.