Chesterfield started pre-season with a 0-0 draw against Matlock Town.

There was a penalty shooutout to decide who lifted the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup and the Gladiators won 5-3.

New signings Paddy Madden, Kane Drummond, Tim Akinola, Lewis Gordon and Chey Dunkley all got their first minutes at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday afternoon but the Spireites could not find the breakthrough against the Northern Premier League hosts.

It was typical practice match with the Blues, who beat the same opponents 9-0 last year, having lots of possession against the low block of Matlock.

New signing Paddy Madden in action. Picture: Tina Jenner

Branden Horton had the best chance for the visitors in the first 45, forcing a save out of Ben Townsend with a header at the back post.

Armando Dobra was the brightest spark with some direct dribbles and shots from distance, including one clever flick around the corner for new signing Madden which caught people’s attention.

Joe Quigley, who didn’t look injured, was replaced by another new signing in Drummond after half an hour, which was possibly a pre-planned change.

The Gladiators, now managed by former promotion-winning Spireites boss Nicky Law, were well-organised and they had a few bursts forward on the counter-attack and put the ball in the box when an opportunity rose, with Connor O’Grady having a brilliant chance to put the home side in the lead but his close-range header was straight at Ryan Boot.

There were 10 changes for Chesterfield at half-time, and one of those, Ryan Colclough, hit a post early after the break after getting on the end of a Liam Jessop cross.

Jessop, who was lively when he came on, then had a shot deflected over the bar, before Dunkley then headed over from a corner.

Down the other end, former Colchester United goalkeeper Sam Hornby, who is training with Chesterfield, then made up for an initial mistake by making a smart save from a Matlock trialist.

The threatening Jessop continued to provide an outlet down the right and it was his cross that created a chance for Michael Jacobs but he headed off target.

Unlike 12 months ago when it was goals galore, neither side could find the net in the latter stages.

In the penalty shootout, Will Grigg scored, Colclough hit the crossbar, Connor Cook netted and Darren Oldaker converted. Matlock scored all their five.

Chesterfield’s next friendly is at home to Premier League Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Chesterfield first-half: Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Williams, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Dobra, Madden, Berry; Quigley (Drummond, 30).