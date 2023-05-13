Unsurprisingly, Grimes was struggling to express his emotions after the full-time whistle.

“I can’t, it is very difficult,” he told the DT.

Chesterfield lost 4-3 on penalties to Notts County in the play-off final at Wembley.

“I want to say thank you to the fans, I thought they were absolutely incredible. To play for this club is an honour.

“I don’t think we could have given it any more.”

Town were minutes from winning it in normal time before Notts equalised and they led again in extra-time before the Magpies hit back again.

“I haven’t seen any of their goals back yet but I didn’t feel like they were going to score,” Grimes said. “The guy (Ruben Rodrigues) who scores the equaliser just kicks it into the ground and it loops over Ross (Fitzsimons) and goes into the goal so when that happens it feels like it was their day to today. They were meant to win. They have had a good season, congratulations to them, but for us we have just got to come back stronger.”

Grimes continued: “It is hard to talk about it now. I am disappointed because we had the game in our hands, we had chances, we could have finished the game off.

“They had a lot of play but they scored two goals when it didn’t feel like we were getting hurt, we were soaking up the pressure, it is a difficult one to take, I need some time to analyse it before talking about it too much.”

The match then went to penalties, with County winning 4-3.

“I’ve said all season but the boys are incredible,” Grimes said. “It is a privilege to be part of this squad. We have worked so hard. Everyone was dead on their feet with cramp. They have been fantastic all season.”

With Wrexham and Notts County promoted, the Spireites will no doubt be favourites for the title next season.

Grimes added: “We will go away and rest and come back stronger, we have to, this club deserves to be higher. We have got to get this club to League Two. Pre-season is going to be a tough one but we will have to give it all we have got and get this club to where it belongs.”

