Chesterfield suffer agonising play-off final defeat to Notts County on penalties - report

Chesterfield lost 4-3 on penalties to Notts County in the play-off final.

The Spireites led 1-0 in normal time and 2-1 in extra-time, but Darren Oldaker and Jeff King both had penalties saved by substitute keeper Archie Mair, who was brought on specifically for the shootout at the end of the 120 minutes.

It was a thrilling game in front of a crowd of more than 38,000, and Town could not given any more, but it will be another season in the National League for them.

Andy Dallas gave the Blues the perfect start when he slotted in a penalty on six minutes after he was brought down by Sam Slocombe.

And it looked like being the winner until the 87th minute when John Bostock caught out Ross Fitzsimons at his near post with a free-kick.

Armando Dobra’s wonder goal put the Spireites ahead again three minutes into extra-time but Ruben Rodrigues equalised on 107 minutes.

Ollie Banks, Laurence Maguire and Joe Quigley all scored their penalties, but Mair saved from Oldaker and King to send the Magpies to League Two.

The defeat will of course hurt but Chesterfield have had a wonderful season and will be strong favourites to join County in the EFL in a year’s time. The future is still bright.

Town would have wanted a fast-start and they came flying out of the blocks, roared on by a sea of blue and white shirts at Wembley.

The first chance came in bizarre fashion as Notts keeper Slocombe passed a goal-kick to himself and the Spireites were awarded an indirect free-kick about 10 yards out. King blasted it towards goal but Slocombe made amends with a big block.

Clearly rocked by his early mistake, the Magpies stopper's nightmare start to this game continued as he chopped down Dallas in the box on five minutes. The striker picked himself back up to slot the resulting spot-kick down the middle to put the Spireites ahead.

Chesterfield continued to exploit Notts' high-line as Dallas, Dobra, Ryan Colclough and Liam Mandeville broke in behind but could not make the most of their opportunities, with Slocombe parrying a couple of shots.

County's main threat came down the right through the speedy Aaron Nemane, who forced Ross Fitzsimons to parry as the half wore on.

The Magpies finished the half with a good spell where they pushed the Blues back, but overall Chesterfield had been the better side and deservedly led at the break and might have felt they should be further in front.

Early in the second-half, Notts had a great chance to equalise after Jamie Grimes gave away possession to Nemane. He sped away down the right and pulled the ball back to Sam Austin in the box but he clipped it over the bar.

By the hour-mark, Chesterfield were under the cosh but they were working incredibly hard to not give away any clear-cut chances.

With 25 minutes remaining, with Notts now well on top in terms of territory, Connell Rawlinson glanced substitute Jodi Jones’ free-kick inches wide. Everyone in black and white thought it was in, but somehow, it wasn’t.

As the noise levels cranked up, Colclough burst into the box but dragged wide from a tight angle.

On 70 minutes, Banks was brought on to tighten up midfield, replacing Colclough

County were now looking to go over the top of Grimes to find Macaulay Langstaff, but the Spireites skipper stood strong.

Quigley replaced Dallas with 12 minutes remaining, a switch to try and get the ball to stick a bit more up top. Hopefully that is not the last we see of Dallas in a Chesterfield shirt.

As the clock ticked towards 85, the noise from the Chesterfield fans grew louder and louder, they were willing their team over the line. Notts, meanwhile, were lacking quality with their crosses and set-pieces, and appeared to have run out of ideas.

But on 87 minutes, Bostock caught Fitzsimons out at his near post with a free-kick to level the score.

There was still time for more drama as Quigley almost won it for Chesterfield but his close-range shot was superbly blocked.

The Spireites, dead on their foot at the end of the 90, got their second wind in extra-time and they retook the lead three minutes after the restart when Dobra ran at the Notts defence and curled a beauty into the top corner. It would have a worthy winner.

The Magpies almost hit back when Matty Palmer’s defence-splitting pass found Langstaff in the box but surprisingly he dragged it wide of the far post.

Moments later, Langstaff got another sight of goal but his shot was soft and Fitzsimons saved at his near post.

Just before the end of the first period, Notts defender Rawlinson went very close with a curling strike.

Notts’ Jones went close again from distance, but no team deserved to lose from open play, and it went to penalties.

Before the end of extra-time, County boss Luke Williams made a bold move to swap keeper Slocombe and replace him with Mair for the shootout.

And it paid off as Mair saved from Oldaker and King to win it 4-3 for Notts on penalties despite John Bostock hitting his spot-kick against the crossbar.

