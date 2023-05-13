News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield have 'no regrets' after heartbreaking play-off final defeat to Notts County

Paul Cook said his players could have ‘no regrets’ after giving ‘everything’ in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Notts County in the play-off final.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th May 2023, 19:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 19:49 BST

The Spireites led 1-0 with just three minutes of normal time remaining before they were pegged back.

Armando Dobra put Town ahead again early in extra-time but the Magpies levelled to take it to penalties, which they won 4-3.

“We have no regrets about the game, our lads gave everything they have got,” Cook said.

Paul Cook.
“We had great support from the fans. I don’t feel we have let them down in any way shape or form, when you get to penalties, it is a lottery.

“Unfortunately we did not see the game out but everything should be about Notts County tonight.

“Our lads are down today, we have got to feel that pain, that is what football is about, you must feel pain, and we are feeling it at the minute. Hopefully tomorrow is a better day for our club.”

Cook said that now was not the time to analyse the match and he congratulated Notts on their promotion to League Two.

“I don’t think no one can begrudge Notts County promotion this year,” he added.

“It is not right that only one team gets automatic promotion from this league. I think that needs looking at, it is not fair, it is a really competitive league.

“Rather than dissect the game today, I would rather say well done to Notts County and say congratulations to Luke and his team.”

