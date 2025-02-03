Chesterfield had a quiet transfer deadline day.

Chesterfield had a quiet transfer deadline day with no incomings or outgoings.

Paul Cook said he would be ‘gobsmacked’ if there was not one new arrival and one departure but that is how it panned out. In fairness, although the Spireites manager said they were ‘actively’ looking, he also explained that they would not be a ‘meteorite’ and any business would be based on sound decision-making.

The Spireites tried to get a deal done for Canadian top-flight defender Malik Owolabi-Belewu, 22, a left-sided centre-back, but it couldn’t get over the line before the 11pm deadline. With Harvey Araujo out injured for a couple of months, it leaves the Spireites short in that position if anything happens to Jamie Grimes.

But there will be relief among the fan-base that they managed to keep hold of star man Armando Dobra, with Stockport County showing solid interest in him, after five goals in his last 10 games. Had he left in the final hours it would have been virtually impossible to replace him. His contract expires in summer 2026.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Football Heaven show just before 11pm on Monday, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “I think there were a couple of discussions between the manager and one or two players this morning, but I'm pretty sure those things haven't materialised."

With regards to other departures, there could still be some players leaving because the National League is not bound by the same deadline and clubs in the fifth-tier can sign new additions until March.

Although there was no business done on deadline day, the Spireites signed six new players earlier in the window with Kyle McFadzean, Janoi Donacien, Jack Sparkes, Dylan Duffy, Michael Olakigbe and Bim Pepple all joining, but they did lose James Berry to Wycombe Wanderers and Dilan Markanday was recalled by Blackburn Rovers and loaned out to Leyton Orient.

Chesterfield, along with all the other clubs, will now have to submit their final squad list to the Football League, which will take them through until the end of the season.