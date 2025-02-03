Malik Owolabi-Belewu, pictured left. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports linking Chesterfield with a move for a left-sided centre-back are true, we understand.

Malik Owolabi-Belewu, 22, who plays for Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League, helping them win two league titles, could become a Spireites player before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The London-born man is a left-footed centre-half, a position the Blues have been looking to strengthen, especially with Harvey Araujo injured and having treatment back at Fulham.

According to one report, Town will pay ‘$200k plus a sell-on clause’, which will apparently be in the top six all-time transfer fees in the Canadian Premier League.

Forge FC’s website describes him as a ‘consistent and reliable presence on the backline.’ “Over the past three seasons, he has made 73 appearances in all competitions, contributing three goals and displaying his defensive prowess playing an instrumental role in the team’s success,” it says.

Owolabi-Belewu, who was offered a trial at Chelsea in 2020 but could not attend because of the coronavirus, has also spent some time playing in Italy with SPAL FC but that was mainly in the youth team.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town, Paul Cook said he would be ‘gobsmacked’ if there was not one new arrival.

The transfer window closes tonight at 11pm and then clubs must submit their final squad lists to the Football League.

Chesterfield’s next game is at home to Doncaster Rovers on Thursday.