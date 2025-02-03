Chesterfield not looking to progress 'like a meteorite' as transfer deadline day arrives

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Chesterfield will take a sensible approach to progressing the club and signing players and will not be ‘like a meteorite’, says manager Paul Cook.

The transfer window closes at 11pm tonight and Cook has said that he would be 'gobsmacked’ if there was not some activity in and out. The Spireites have had a busy month, with six new arrivals and the departures of James Berry and Dilan Markanday.

However, Cook has reiterated that as much as they want to get promoted this season, it is important they don’t make short-sighted decisions which could be detrimental in the long-term.

He explained: "Going forward now, we are always actively looking to sign players, we are looking to progress the club, but we are not looking to be like a meteorite. If we make good decisions and if we do things correctly and properly, the club will go forward, and that is very much at the front of my mind and I am sure Phil and Ash’s behind the scenes as well.”

Cook’s approach is refreshing and responsible, unlike some managers who are always looking for a quick fix, but he says his close relationship with the Kirk brothers also puts him under ‘pressure.’

"I think I have been entrusted with that (responsibility) through Phil and Ash,” he told the DT. “The support from them and the rest of the staff is fantastic. I could not ask for better owners and people to work with. That probably puts me under a bit more pressure if I am honest because you really want to succeed for them! The club is in good hands so let’s stick to the plan, let’s try to do our best this season to finish the season as strongly as we can. We are doing our best to go up this year.”