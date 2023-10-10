Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites did not stop the opposition from scoring until game nine of the campaign, a 1-0 away win at Ebbsfleet United.

They shipped in more goals in their next four matches but they have now secured successive shutouts against Bromley and Boreham Wood.

The turning point was the 4-3 away win at Aldershot Town at the start of September. Although Town travelled back with the three points after a late Joe Quigley goal, they had led 3-1 and they knew that it would be tough for them to keep picking up victories if they did not tweak things.

Harry Tyrer has recorded back-to-back clean sheets in his last two games.

They have since recorded three clean sheets in eight, put in a gritty second-half performance at Rochdale without conceding and collected a respectable point at Maidenhead United.

When asked what changes they have made, coach Danny Webb explained: “There are little tactical things, since Aldershot game-by-game, so it is a short-term plan for long-term benefits.

“We were greatly pleased with the results at Fylde and Aldershot, but we knew going forward we wanted to tidy up in a few areas.”

Town were comfortable winners at Boreham Wood on Saturday, a ground they had not won at in five previous visits.

“I think today as a team we were excellent,” Webb said. “Lads were getting into shape a little bit quicker, making better decisions in the second-half of when to just clear the ball into the stand. I think earlier in the season we weren’t making those ruthless decisions. We want to do that and not move away from the style of play and the philosophy that the manager wants.”