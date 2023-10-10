News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary

Chesterfield have become more 'ruthless' in their defending, says coach

Chesterfield have recorded back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season and they put that down to making ‘ruthless’ decisions in their defending.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Spireites did not stop the opposition from scoring until game nine of the campaign, a 1-0 away win at Ebbsfleet United.

They shipped in more goals in their next four matches but they have now secured successive shutouts against Bromley and Boreham Wood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The turning point was the 4-3 away win at Aldershot Town at the start of September. Although Town travelled back with the three points after a late Joe Quigley goal, they had led 3-1 and they knew that it would be tough for them to keep picking up victories if they did not tweak things.

Harry Tyrer has recorded back-to-back clean sheets in his last two games.Harry Tyrer has recorded back-to-back clean sheets in his last two games.
Harry Tyrer has recorded back-to-back clean sheets in his last two games.
Most Popular

They have since recorded three clean sheets in eight, put in a gritty second-half performance at Rochdale without conceding and collected a respectable point at Maidenhead United.

When asked what changes they have made, coach Danny Webb explained: “There are little tactical things, since Aldershot game-by-game, so it is a short-term plan for long-term benefits.

“We were greatly pleased with the results at Fylde and Aldershot, but we knew going forward we wanted to tidy up in a few areas.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town were comfortable winners at Boreham Wood on Saturday, a ground they had not won at in five previous visits.

“I think today as a team we were excellent,” Webb said. “Lads were getting into shape a little bit quicker, making better decisions in the second-half of when to just clear the ball into the stand. I think earlier in the season we weren’t making those ruthless decisions. We want to do that and not move away from the style of play and the philosophy that the manager wants.”

He added: “Balance is a big word for me and we are getting a good balance at the moment. The clean sheets help, because it puts that argument to bed, which was a fair argument because we conceded a lot of goals, so after a few more it gets down to less than half a goal a game but it takes time for that to happen but we are certainly going in the right direction.”

Chesterfield trying to catch teams ‘off-guard’ with tactical flexibility this season

Chesterfield attacker has new 'appreciation' for defensive role

Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireitesAldershot TownBoreham WoodBromley