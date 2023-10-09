Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites are top of the league by three points after just one defeat in the first 15 games, including nine wins from the last 10.

Such is their strength in depth, they were able to make six changes and still beat Bromley 2-0 and then make another five swaps and overcome Boreham Wood 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Danny Webb told the DT: “If you lose 5-0 on a Tuesday night and you make 11 changes on the Saturday then they have all been dropped because they were rubbish but it isn’t that for us. It really is about getting that balance right of manipulating the squad when you need to, when you feel it is right. The results at the minute show we are getting that right. Whoever we are putting in at the minute they are giving us a headache for the next game which is great. They know that at any point changes could be made.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield are top of the National League.

As well as being flexible in their selections, Town have also mixed it up more when it comes to formations, with a ‘lop-sided’ back three and a 4-3-3 being used at times.

Last season manager Paul Cook tended not to change the line-up after a win, but this term they are assessing their options match-to-match no matter what the previous result was.

Webb explained: “The manager has always been a big advocate for keeping the same team if we are winning, but this year might be different because of the luxury of players, especially in the higher areas, that we have got. Each team is much more tactically aware than in previous years and they have all probably got ways of disposing of our threats throughout games so you try and catch them off-guard. There are loads of things that we think about when setting up teams but ultimately whatever team we put out we think it can win.”