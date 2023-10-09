Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old, whose natural position is higher up, has been tasked with playing right-back at times this season and he has done a grand job.

He revealed to the DT that his stints at right-back, including in the latter stages of Saturday’s win at Boreham Wood, have helped improve his game.

"I will play anywhere, as long as I am playing I am happy,” he said.

Liam Mandeville has five goals and nine assists so far this season.

"I am learning different things. I am starting to appreciate that when Kingy or Shecks receive the ball there are not actually that many options.

"It also makes me appreciate my own position a little bit more because you don’t have to do as much work in those higher up positions. It is good to get a little feel for different parts of the game.

"It is definitely helping my game. They say that when you are a kid you should play different positions to get a good understanding of the game – I am just a little bit older!”

Mandeville had started 36 consecutive league games before being given a rest last week against Bromley. It clearly worked because he got himself on the scoresheet against Boreham Wood in a man of the match performance. His aim is to get one goal or assist in every match and incredibly he has 14 (five goals and nine assists) in 15 appearances.

He joked: "The gaffer killed me by bringing me on on Tuesday because now I am one off!

When asked if he needed that breather, he added: "Not necessarily that I needed one but I think it was definitely good for me. I get through quite a lot of distance so it is tough on my legs. Sometimes I wake up and I am absolutely knackered so it was good to get a refresh.”

‘Mandy’ also said that he puts his consistency down to manager Paul Cook and his coaching team.

