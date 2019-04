John Sheridan insists that the changes he makes for this Saturday's trip to Dover will not weaken his side.

The Chesterfield boss, speaking at today's Proact press conference, made it clear he is just as keen to win this game as any other.

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan

Sheridan will give a chance to some players who haven't featured that often recently, including goalkeeper Joe Anyon.

He also revealed he wants to work with a smaller squad next season.

Our video sums up the headlines from today's press conference.