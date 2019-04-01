'I just told Snods, keep your nose out' - John Sheridan reveals Chesterfield's new top National League goalscorer almost missed Saturday's game

Chesterfield have a new top goalscorer in the National League, but he was touch and go for the game in which he grabbed his eighth Town goal.

Scott Boden's excellent 22-yard strike took him past Marc-Antoine Fortune as the club's leading marksman in league action.

After the game John Sheridan revealed how Boden nearly didn't play.

"He was touch and go, he had a bit of sickness," he said.

"Snods (Glynn Snodin, assistant manager) was telling me, he'd been complaining in the warm up, didn't feel well at all.

"I just told Snods keep your nose out, don't tell me he's poorly, don't ask him if he's poorly and I just let him get on with it.

"He'll come and tell us if he's poorly.

"Full credit to him, to get an hour out of him."

Boden has taken just 11 games to score those eight goals and he's found the net in each of his last six outings.

It's been a prolific season for the striker, who bagged a dozen for Gateshead before they sold him to the Spireites.

"He's done exactly what I thought he'd do," said Sheridan.

"Eight goals in 11 games, it's a good comeback.

"He's been a massive plus.

"I brought him back because he's got goals in him.

"He'll always get one or two chances and it was only a half chance, it was a good finish from him."