Scott Boden ‘key to Chesterfield staying up,’ says Tom Denton

Tom Denton credits strike partner Scott Boden as the ‘key’ to Chesterfield’s move away from the relegation zone.

Chesterfield won 3-0 at home to Sutton United this afternoon.

Denton scored twice, although one might have been a Jonathan Smith goal, and flicked the ball on for Boden to run on and grab his sixth in five games.

“He’s probably been the key to us staying up I think,” said Denton of his fellow frontman.

“Hopefully next season he’ll be the lad to get us 20 goals and put us up at the top of the league.”

Denton is evidently enjoying playing up top with Boden, not only because someone is finally reading and reaching his knock downs, but because they’re winning games.

“We’ve won 75 per cent of our games together, he was saying,” he said.

“I was playing up top on my own under the old manager and it can make me look poor if I’m having to head it 30, 40 yards out wide to Shawy.

“I was playing up there on my own and doing what I was doing now.

“It’s better now I’ve got someone playing alongside me.

“Hopefully we can keep doing it towards the end of the season.

“You don’t know the manager’s plans for next season, if he’s going to bring other players in or if Scott and me will get a chance.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

Denton says life has been good at the Proact since Sheridan came in.

The side have picked up eight wins from his 14 games.

Once safety is mathematically assured, Denton predicts the manager will start to build a side to challenge at the right end of the pitch.

“He’s been good since he came in, training has been good, it’s been fun.

“I think there might be big changes to be fair, personally. He’ll bring six or seven in maybe.

“We’ve got to be challenging at the top end of next season.”