Former Chesterfield boss back in work with Partick Thistle

Former Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell is back in work 13 months after leaving the Proact.

The Scot, who has been linked with a number of jobs and recently came close to the Doncaster vacancy, has taken charge at Partick Thistle.

The Jags sacked previous boss Alan Archibald last week.

Thistle, relegated to the Scottish Championship last season after losing out in a play-off to Livingstone, have lost seven of their last 10 and sit eighth in the 10-team division.

Caldwell, writing for The Coaches’ Voice, says he doesn’t regret joining Chesterfield, despite the relegation from League One and his dismissal after a poor start to the 2017/18 season.

“It might have made it harder for me to get another one, but I know that I’m a better manager because of Chesterfield, not in spite of it,” he said.

“Very early on at Chesterfield, it felt like I was caught in a negative cycle that I couldn’t get out of.

“I don’t regret taking the job, though.”

The man who managed Wigan Athletic to a League One title admits life at the Proact became difficult very quickly.

“I went to Chesterfield. They were 22nd in League One at the time, but I got on well with their director of football, Chris Turner, and believed the team had potential.

“Ched Evans was a striker who I thought could get goals at that level. We had Gboly Ariyibi and Jay O’Shea: dangerous attacking players who could create opportunities.

“But within a few weeks of me joining, everything changed. Ched Evans was injured. O’Shea and Gboly were sold, and Chris Turner left in February.

“By that point it was too late – I was in.”

Caldwell was sacked by the Spireites after picking up just three wins in 29 games in charge.

Click HERE to read Caldwell’s The Coaches’ Voice article on his time as Wigan and Chesterfield manager.