Chesterfield make first team pair available for free transfer or loan

Chesterfield boss Martin Allen continues to make dramatic changes to his squad, telling a first team pair they’re available for free transfer or loan.

Robbie Weir, who began the season as captain of the Spireites, and right-back Brad Barry have both been made aware they can leave the Proact.

Northern Irishman Weir joined late last summer under Gary Caldwell’s management and played 44 times in the 2017/18 campaign in the centre of midfield, with a few appearances at full-back.

Weir suffered his second successive relegation from League Two, having finished bottom of the division with Leyton Orient the season before he joined Town.

Barry is another player to have experienced the drop two seasons running.

He left Swindon in the summer of 2017 after their plunge into League Two and became a Spireite.

The 23-year-old nephew of former England international Gareth made 34 appearances for Town as they finished 24th in League Two and exited the Football League.

Allen told the Derbyshire Times earlier today that changes were necessary after a start to the season that wasn’t good enough.

Already today Allen has signed combative midfielder Jonathan Smith from Stevenage on loan for three months.