Chesterfield add two-time league champion on loan from Stevenage

A man who has winners medals for both League Two and the Conference Premier has joined Chesterfield on loan.

Jonathan Smith will bolster Martin Allen’s midfield options having signed on a three-month loan deal.

The 31-year-old played in both of the Spireites’ defeats to Stevenage last season.

He scored five goals in 42 appearances in the 2017/18 campaign for Stevenage, but is yet to feature this season.

Allen said: “He tackles, he’s competitive and he’s a winner.”

Smith’s career began in earnest at Forest Green Rovers, for whom he made over 100 appearances.

He first tasted title glory at Swindon Town, winning League Two in the 2011/12 season.

As a Luton Town player he won the Conference Premier title in 2014 and was a regular in the Hatters side until joining Stevenage in August 2017.

The 6ft 2ins central midfielder has taken on the Spireites five times, winning three of those, drawing once and losing once.

That sole defeat came at Wembley in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final when Chesterfield were 2-0 winners over Smith’s Swindon side.