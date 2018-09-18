Owner backs Allen’s changes to try and lift the ‘big cloud’ over Chesterfield

Martin Allen is making changes to his squad and promises Chesterfield fans that the clouds will lift over the Proact.

The Spireites boss revealed that club owner Dave Allen agreed last week to back the manager’s plans to improve the current squad.

It will mean that players have to leave, on loan at least, but the manager felt it was vital to change things after a start to the season he admits hasn’t been good enough.

“After the disappointment of six defeats, to come back and get two draws I suppose could be looked at as good, I suppose,” he said.

“But in those eight games we’ve picked up two points, so that’s why I’m not happy.

“Changes have had to be made.

“Just about everyone has had a chance, no one can say I’ve held them back, nobody.

“I did have a meeting with the owner last week and explained to him after 10 games that we need better players, we need to improve what we’ve got.

“Some of the players that I’ve brought in have also not been good enough.”

Allen’s desire to bolster his attack and midfield met with the owner’s approval and having already added striker Tom Denton from Alfreton, Town hope to confirm more additions shortly.

“Straight away he agreed to a centre forward coming in, he agreed to a central midfield player coming in and agreed to get a winger in,” said the boss.

“He asked us to do our best to reduce the wage bill, to help fund these players, hence movement of players.

“All these deals now have been balanced off financially, so it’s not costing us more money than we were paying two weeks ago.

“So if you like we’ve balanced the books with movement going out.”

The manager used his favourite childhood cartoon to explain how he sees the current situation at the Proact.

And he vows things will get better.

“Eleven games gone with 11 points, after 11 games I wanted 22 points,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of catching up to do.

“We have got the players to do it, we have got enough skill, enough quality and the group are definitely getting better.

“On the way home from a reserve game watching Leicester City last night it reminded me of a little cartoon I used to watch as a boy called The Whacky Races.

“There was that little car with the two little blokes in it and the rain cloud above it all the time.

“There has been a big cloud and a lot of rain over Chesterfield for the last two years, with two relegations.

“Now with this start, which has not been good enough, when all of us - including myself - were excited and looking forward to challenging to get promotion.

“That rain temporarily stopped, we had some sunshine, we had a great performance against Wigan.

“I was excited but it hasn’t happened and certain players that played so well in that game that night have not performed to the level I was hoping and expecting.

“We could sit back, sulk, moan and blame everyone else but we can’t do that.

“All those Chesterfield supporters have bought those season tickets, all the people that bought the shirts, we’re not just sitting inside with the doors closed and curtains drawn hoping and praying for results. We’re being proactive and positive.

“With these players and this squad we will bring back the sunshine and get the rain away from our football club.”