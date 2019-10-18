Chesterfield FC midfielder Curtis Weston on his FA Cup final appearance against Manchester United for Millwall, Paul Scholes and the 'feelgood factor' after back-to-back wins

Fifteen years ago Chesterfield midfielder Curtis Weston became an FA Cup record-breaker.

At the age of just 17, he replaced Dennis Wise in the 89th minute of the 2004 final for Millwall against Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. By doing so, he became the youngest ever FA Cup finalist, breaking a 125-year-old record.

As a Manchester United supporter and a huge admirer of Paul Scholes, it was a dream come true.

"Playing in the FA Cup final 15 years ago was incredible so I have got a lot of good memories about that," he said. "As a kid I grew up watching Paul Scholes, he is my favourite player and I like Manchester United as well so it all sort of fit when I was able to play against them so that was great."

Now aged 32, Weston will be battling to help the Spireites get into the FA Cup first round by overcoming fellow National League side Wrexham at the Proact on Saturday (1pm).

"I love the FA Cup for obvious reasons and if we can get a run together here the fans are going to get behind us and it will be great for us so I am hoping that we can start that tomorrow," Weston said.

"It will always be special to me whatever round you are in or level you are playing at. It is a massive competition and I just want to get as far as we can in it.

"The manager wants to win tomorrow and we will definitely be taking it seriously. The league is number one (priority) by far but he is out to win the game tomorrow."

It has been a tough start to the season for the Town with just four wins from 17 matches but they have won their last two.

When asked how he assess the campaign so far, Weston said: "Of course not to plan so far. We wanted to get off to a good start especially off the back of last season. The last couple of games we have picked up back-to-back wins in the league so hopefully we can build on that.

"There is a bit of a feelgood factor around the place now. It is early days, we don't want to get carried away, but (we have got ) a couple of good wins away from home and hopefully we can bring that (form) back here on Saturday."

Weston has come in for praise from John Sheridan in recent weeks with the Spireites boss saying he always gives '110 per cent'.

It comes after he was in and out of the side earlier in the season but he is now finding some consistency playing in a more advanced role.

"It is nice to hear that of course but I think giving 110 per cent is a given in this job," he said. "You need to go out and give 110 per cent and then go out and be good as well and play how the manager wants you to play and that is what I am trying to do.

"The team will change when you are not winning because that is just normal. The gaffer is trying to look for the best team which is going to win games but it is nice to have that consistency because you get your match fitness and get some confidence. You feel a lot better about yourself.

"If you are not in the team you have to put in as much as you can in training and do your bits away from the training ground to be ready to step straight in."

He added: "I like it there (playing further forward). I have got that security of Wedge (Sam Wedgbury) playing behind me. He has been doing a great job. It allows me to get forward and press from the front as well.

"I have been in and out of the team which is normal for the results that we were getting. I just feel happy that I am in the team at the moment and I will do my best to stay in it."