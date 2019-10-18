Chesterfield FC associate director resigns from position as she 'no longer feels able to support current leadership'

Alison Richardson has resigned from her position as Chesterfield FC associate director, saying she 'no longer feels able to support the current leadership'.

Ms Richardson, a lifelong supporter of the club, was appointed just under a year ago on October 23, 2018.

"I’m hugely disappointed to announce I’ve just resigned as associate director of Chesterfield FC," she said

"When I first accepted the role, I said I would support the board externally, challenge internally, but not compromise my professional integrity. Unfortunately my ability to influence and pull the club closer to the community has been limited and I no longer feel able to support the current leadership. I wish the club the very best and hope the town and its fans soon have a team and club they can be proud of."

A Chesterfield FC statement read: "It has been confirmed that Alison Richardson has today resigned as an associate director of the club.

"The club would like to thank Alison for her service."

Earlier this week on Monday it was announced that chief executive Graham Bean would be leaving the club after being made redundant due to 'cost-cutting measures'.

