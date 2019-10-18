John Sheridan hopeful Chesterfield can achieve FA Cup 'dream' and face one of the 'big boys' in latter stages of competition

John Sheridan is hopeful Chesterfield can achieve their 'dream' of landing one of the big clubs in the FA Cup if they can get to the latter stages of the famous competition.

The Spireites beat Wrexham 1-0 at the Racecourse Ground in the National League on Tuesday night and the two teams meet again in the FA Cup at the Proact on Saturday (1pm).

Town have struggled so far this season but they have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two league games.

Sheridan says they will be taking the competition seriously and he will be naming a strong line-up.

"It is massively important to us," he said.

"There is always that excitement of trying to get a big team in the latter stages.

"The money that you can gain from it as well.

"Wrexham is probably the toughest game we could have got but we are at home and I would like to build on the last four or five games. Performances have been better and we have got to continue that form."

Sheridan has had success in the competition as a player with Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United and as a manager with Oldham Athletic.

The 55-year-old played for the Owls in 1993 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal and reached a couple of semi-finals with The Whites.

"When you are a player it always a dream to get to a final," he said.

"Growing up as a kid the FA Cup was massive, probably the biggest cup competition at the time.

"I was very fortunate with Sheffield Wednesday to play in two cup finals in the same year against Arsenal - lost them both - obviously you don't remember them too much when you lose but it was a massive occasion.

"It is a day for the fans and if you win it is a dream for a lot of people.

"The dream is there (for Chesterfield). We want to try and get through the early rounds if we can, make a bit of money on the way if we can and then if you do eventually get one of the big boys then financially it can help.

"There is a dream that we want to go as far as we can and we could get a day out at one of the big boys.

He added: "I would be stupid to take it (FA Cup) lightly. I will be putting out a very strong team to go out and win the game.

"There is still a buzz when you are in the hat so it is important that we get in the next round.

"I was fortunate when I was manager of Oldham that we drew Everton away - massive game - and we ended going and winning there. It felt as good as anything as when I was playing and that is something that I would like to do here if it possible."

The Spireites will still be without defenders David Buchanan and Laurence Maguire tomorrow but Buchanan is back in training.

But striker Anthony Spyrou is available again after missing Tuesday's win at Wrexham through injury.

On Wrexham, Sheridan said: "They are in a false position. You could see the other night they have got good quality in areas so I am very wary of them. I don't expect them to be down at the bottom of the table for long. Technically they have got some very good players."