Chesterfield FC Community Trust confirms interest in buying the Spireites and says "negotiations are ongoing"

Chesterfield FC Community Trust has confirmed its interest in buying the Spireites and says “negotiations are ongoing”.

The Trust is the charitable arm of the football club but they are two separate entities.

It was formed in 2009, is a registered charity which works closely with the football club, but is independent.

It provides a number of projects for individuals and groups related to sport and physical activity, education and skills, health and wellbeing and heritage among others across Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, Bolsover and parts of Derbyshire Dales.

In a statement Chesterfield FC Community Trust chairman, Mike Goodwin, said: “I can confirm that the Trust has expressed interest in purchasing the majority shareholding in the club and negotiations are taking place.

“It is our firm belief that a community football club would be of great benefit to the town and North Derbyshire.

Chesterfield FC owner Dave Allen

“I would like to thank Dave Allen and Ashley Carson for their full co-operation, presenting all the information we have requested.

“Negotiations are ongoing and both parties are hopeful of achieving a successful outcome.”

Today’s announcement comes after club owner Dave Allen said yesterday that he will “have to search a wider field” to find a buyer for Chesterfield FC after a local consortium has “struggled to make any progress.

Last month a spokesperson for the consortium said a deal had “virtually been agreed”.

While last week former Spireites striker Kevin Davies revealed he had turned an appoach to work with the consortium.