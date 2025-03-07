Chesterfield fans are set to show their support for much-loved owner Phil Kirk during Saturday’s match against Newport County.

Mr Kirk, 58, has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer, the club announced earlier this week. Supporters plan to applaud in the 58th minute of this weekend’s game following the hearbreaking news. He and his brother Ashley first invested in the Spireites three years ago and they are now the majority owners. The pair, who are both from the town and are fans, are much-loved and highly-thought of by everyone.

Understandably, Friday’s pre-match press conference was cancelled. However, there is a fans forum at the SMH Group Stadium tonight (6pm) and Mr Kirk, John Croot and Paul Cook are due to attend. The event was organised some weeks ago but it is still taking place.

In other news, Cook will not be on the touchline on Saturday as he completes a two-match touchline ban for accumulation of yellow cards. It means the Spireites boss will be watching on from the stands again.

The Blues will be aiming to put an end to their poor run of four consecutive defeats when Newport visit. They have also lost five of their last six and won only two of their last 12 as they have slipped from play-off contenders to 16th in the League Two table. A mixture of conceding soft goals, set-piece concessions, lacklustre attacking play, injuries and inconsistent line-ups has been their downfall in 2025.

Striker Paddy Madden was sent off against Colchester so he will be suspended for the next three matches unless Chesterfield have managed to lodge a successful appeal. Janoi Donacien’s knee injury is not as bad as first feared but he is a doubt this weekend. Darren Oldaker was not injured but he was left out completely in midweek but he could come back in. Lewis Gordon is available for selection, while Will Grigg has a ‘slim’ chance of being involved.

Newport beat Gillingham 3-1 in midweek, with Bobby Kamwa scoring a hat-trick, his second treble of the season. But before that they had lost 3-0 to both Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town. The visitors are one place and one above Chesterfield in the table.