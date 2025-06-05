Dilan Markanday.

Spireites fans are wondering whether Dilan Markanday has just dropped a big hint that he is set to rejoin Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tricky winger starred for Town in the first-half of this season, scoring seven goals and getting two assists, after joining on loan from Blackburn Rovers. It should have been a season-long loan but there was a break clause in January which allowed Leyton Orient to swoop in and take him for the second part of the campaign. Orient ended up losing to Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

The 23-year-old is available on a free transfer after being released by Rovers and, as previously reported, we understand that the Blues are in the hunt for his signature. But the attacker is unlikely to be short of offers so there will be competition for his services. If Chesterfield could get it over the line then it would be seen as a huge statement of intent. Markanday would be an asset, have a sell-on value, is a good age and, more importantly, could help them challenge for promotion to League One. It seems unlikely that Markanday will make a quick decision and he will probably bide his time and wait to see what offers come his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a positive post about the club on his Instagram account last month, where he said he ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ his time in Derbyshire, Markanday has now posted a highlights reel of all his Chesterfield goals on his social media. The video is one minute and 23 seconds long, and 50 seconds of it are from his time at Town, with the rest of it from his days at Orient.

The post has once again raised hopes among some fans that he could be coming back to the Spireites. Whether it is a subtle hint or him just putting himself out there, it does provide more evidence that he looks back at his time at Chesterfield fondly.

Here’s how Blues somes fans have reacted to it:

@sambingham2708 replied: “Welcome home bud x.”

@DaviesRudi, wrote: “Welcome back fella.”

@john_rimington said: “That Chesterfield shirt suits you... just saying.”

@jorgeelliott99 wrote: “Look the best in the Town shirt my friend.”

@OliverCrowther4 added: “Dilan is a Spireite.”