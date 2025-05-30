Chesterfield are in the hunt to sign Dilan Markanday this summer, we understand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old scored seven goals and created two others during his loan from Blackburn Rovers in the first-half of last season before being recalled and loaned out to Leyton Orient, who lost to Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Markanday, who impressed everyone with his dazzling displays, is a free agent this summer after being released by Rovers after three years at Ewood Park, a decision which a lot of Blackburn fans disagreed with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given his age, potential and performances last season, the left-footed attacker will not be short of offers but we understand the Spireites are very much in the hunt for his signature. The hope is that his previous time at the club, which he ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ as he played regularly and was allowed the freedom to express himself, could play a part in helping to swing a deal in their favour. Markanday spoke glowingly about Paul Cook, his staff, the club and the fans while at Town.

Dilan Markanday impressed on loan at Chesterfield last season.

But, like all players, he will also want to test himself at the highest level possible so it remains to be seen what opportunities come his way. Any deal is unlikely to be done anytime soon and will run well into the summer.

It would be a statement signing for Chesterfield and signal their intent for the new 2025/2026 League Two season, with the Spireites listed among the early favourites for the title along with MK Dons, Notts County, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers.

A message posted by Markanday on his Instagram earlier this week got tongues wagging, with some supporters taking hope from his positive words, while others were left speculating whether this was him saying goodbye for good. He wrote: “To Chesterfield FC. What a football club and set of fans. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. Thank you to the staff and players for making me feel welcome from the first day and allowing me to enjoy my football and play with freedom. Will be following the club closely in the future and wishing you all the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town defender Kyle Mc Fadzean, who knows Markanday from their time at Blackburn together, added fuel to the fire when he replied ‘hopefully see you soon’ with a pen signing emoji.

The transfer window opens this Sunday for 10 days because of the Club World Cup, but it also applies to EFL sides. It then closes and reopens again on June 16 until September 1.