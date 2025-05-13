Chesterfield will be backed by a sold-out away end at Walsall.

Chesterfield fans snapped up tickets for Friday’s play-off semi-final second leg at Walsall within minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite trailing 2-0 from the first game, that did not put off supporters from securing their seats for the match at the Bescot Stadium.

A total of 1,116 tickets went on sale to season ticket holders at 10am on Tuesday morning and at 10.05am the club announced that they had all gone. Town fans will be housed in the Experienced Energy Solutions Stand and the BAT Holdings Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should visiting supporters purchase tickets in home areas, their ticket will be immediately cancelled without a refund. And any Walsall fans who purchase tickets and sell on to away fans will face a banning order.

The Blues averaged an impressive 8,500 for home games and took 1,000 away so it is no surprise that these tickets were bought in quick-time. The growth in the club’s growing support has raised the question whether there should be a loyalty points system for away fixtures whereby those who attend more matches get priority.

A sold-out crowd of 10,001 attended the first leg at the SMH Group Stadium on Sunday but there are a large number of tickets still available in the home end for Walsall fans for Friday.

Town will have to produce a special performance in the West Midlands if they are to progress to the final at Wembley on 26, where either AFC Wimbledon or Notts County will be waiting. First-half goals from Taylor Allen and Alfie Chang means Paul Cook’s men have got it all to do in the second leg against the Saddlers, who finished fourth and narrowly missed out on promotion on the last day of the season.

But Cook, who called his players into training on Monday to clear the air after that first leg loss, has insisted they are still ‘alive’ in the tie and that the next goal is ‘huge.’