Chesterfield manager Paul Cook on the touchline against Walsall.

Paul Cook has used his experience to help clear the minds of his players ahead of this Friday’s play-off second leg against Walsall.

Chesterfield have got a big task in front of them as they aim to overturn a two-goal deficit at the Bescot Stadium. If they do, it will be one of the most memorable nights and remarkable comebacks in the club’s recent history.

First-half goals from Taylor Allen and Alfie Chang in Sunday’s first leg meant the Saddlers travelled back to the West Midlands with a commanding lead going into the reverse fixture.

But rather than let his players dwell on it and have a day off and let things linger, Cook called a training session on Monday morning in a bid to clear the air and get his side believing that they can still reach the final at Wembley on May 26.

Darren Moore did something similar when he was manager of Sheffield Wednesday two seasons ago after they were hammered 4-0 at Peterborough United in the League One play-offs. Despite getting home in the early hours of the morning, Moore barely slept as he stayed up all night re-watching the game and plotting a plan for the second leg. And it worked a treat, with the Owls completing the greatest-ever comeback in play-off history, winning 5-1 in extra time before progressing on penalties. Moore showed the players videos of famous comebacks and clips of them beating teams at home in that campaign by four goals or more to instill belief in his side that they can do it again.

“I think that’s what we needed,” Spireites defender Jack Sparkes said after Monday morning’s session. “After games you usually have a day off, but I think the gaffer’s got it right in putting us straight back out there. We’re just seeing it as an opportunity. We had a meeting just to go over things so we could move on quickly, and now we’re fully focused on Friday’s game.”

Sparkes made his return from injury in the final minutes of Sunday’s match and he could be in contention to start at the Bescot.

He added: “Since I’ve come to the club, I’ve loved working under the gaffer, I think he’s brilliant. Everyone’s got tons of faith in him to set us up and win the game; that’s what we’ll be going for.”