Chesterfield fan favourite confirms departure as defender is set for move

The defender’s contract expired this summer and he is set to sign elsewhere.

The 29-year-old, who missed most of last season with a serious knee injury, was offered the chance to train with the club to continue his rehabilitation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Carline.

And Carline, who was named Chesterfield’s Player of the Year in 2021, has since confirmed his departure on social media.

He posted on Twitter: “Thank you to everyone associated with ChesterfieldFC.

"I'm proud to have represented your club, I just wish I could have played in front of you incredible fans more than I did.

"Finally, a huge thanks must go to all the staff and players who have helped me get back to fitness.”

The Spireites responded: “We wish you all the very best, George. Thank you for your valued contribution.”

Carline was popular with Town fans and they have expressed their sadness at him leaving.

@Tom_Atkins107 wrote: “Good luck in your new chapter George. If it were down to many of us you'd still be here, you're one of the best players in this division.”

@YogiOldfield posted: “All the best George. Wished things had worked out think you’d have been a great asset to the club.”

@SpireLegends said: “A fantastic player for us who will be well remembered for years to come. Best of luck with everything in the future.”