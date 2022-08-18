Chesterfield expect 'totally different challenge' against Notts County after Wrexham win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Jeff King and Ollie Banks sealed an impressive 2-0 win against a physical Wrexham side in midweek.

But this Saturday they will face a Notts team who have received lots of plaudits for the way they have played under previous head coach Ian Burchnall and now Luke Williams.

Williams, 41, was appointed in June after previously being the head coach at Swindon Town before being named assistant head coach at Swansea City.

Notts County head coach Luke Williams.

“They have a totally different style to Wrexham, but there is no right or wrong way,” Spireites first-team coach Gary Roberts said.

"Luke Williams is a terrific coach. I know a few players who have played for Luke. He is a nice fella.

"I have watched them quite a bit this season, they have a lot of rotations in the middle of the pitch, they stretch you with the wing-backs, and they have got three lads at the back who like to play football.

"They are a footballing team, that is the way they have played for a couple of years now, and they are really good at it.”

Notts lost top goalscorer Kyle Wootton to Stockport County and talented winger Cal Roberts to Aberdeen in the summer but they have brought in forwards Macaulay Langstaff and Cedwyn Scott, who had a prolific partnership together at Gateshead last season.

Both teams go into the game unbeaten after three matches.

"They have lost one or two players from last year but it will be a tough challenge, a totally different challenge, but we will have a plan how to hurt them and we will be ready,” Roberts told the DT.

"It should be a good game, two good teams who are desperate to win, desperate to get out of this division.

"Our fans will turn up, the pitch will be nice, it is all set up for a good game.

"They are going to try and hurt us, we feel we know the way they play, they will know how we play.