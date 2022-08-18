Early Chesterfield injury news ahead of Notts County clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites will head to Meadow Lane for the tea-time kick-off (5.20pm) in front of the BT Sport cameras full of confidence after the impressive win against Wrexham in midweek.

Both sides go into the game unbeaten, with Chesterfield on seven points and Notts on five.

Midfielder Ollie Banks needed treatement in the second-half against Wrexham but he was able to finish the game and he should be okay for the weekend.

"He is fine,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said at Thursday morning’s pre-match press conference.

"No reported injuries from Tuesday, a little bit of fatigue which we have to manage. We will manage the lads accordingly.

"But, no, Ollie is totally fine. I spoke to him this morning.

"It did not look too great at the time. I was worried myself for Ollie. I thought he had a knock on his knee but he is totally fine, moving well.”

Akwasi Asante was recalled to the starting line-up on Tuesday night after missing the Aldershot match with a ‘niggle’ and there are no current concerns with either.

“We are totally fine,” Roberts said.

"We will have nearly a full group training this morning. Everybody is itching to play and we can’t wait for the next game.

"There are still a couple of lads who are maybe a couple of weeks off.

"Manny (Oyeleke) is probably further away than anyone else but other than that we have got a healthy group training today.