Why Chesterfield's win against Wrexham was inspired by players not involved in matchday squad

The players not selected descended on the training pitches with coaches Gary Roberts and Danny Webb on Tuesday morning.

While those who were ready to go to battle with Wrexham rested up for the evening kick-off, those unfortunate to miss out on a place in the starting-line up and on the bench were put through their paces by Roberts and Webb.

And although they might not have thought it at the time, they played a big part in helping the Spireites collect all three points.

Jesurun Uchegbulam. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“They (players not involved) drive the standards of the club,” Roberts told the DT.

“They make the players on the pitch perform to that level.

“To get that shirt at this club, at the minute, it is tough.

“If you look at our bench and in the stands, we have got some really good players.

“We trained Tuesday morning with the lads who were not in the squad. The standards got set by the Tuesday morning training session that the lads put on.

“It is a really tough time for someone not to be in the matchday squad and to train like they did on Tuesday morning was a credit to themselves and credit to the whole club. It was a perfect day and it was not just the game that satisfied us, it was the training on Tuesday morning and it just sums up the way this group is. There are a lot of good characters, a lot of good people.

“We have had a big changeover and sometimes it takes a little bit longer than you would like for the team to gel but the team seem like they have come together really well. We have got young, hungry lads who want to learn as well as a little bit of experience and the experienced lads are really good pros. They are good around the place and they manage the changing rooms, it is a really good balance.”

The likes of Joe Cook, Ryheem Sheckleford and Jesurun Uchegbulum are yet to make their competitive debuts but are all champing at the bit to play.

“Their time will come, 100 per cent,” Roberts said.

“They are ready to play.

“Joe Cook is ready to go in and play.

“Shecks has been absolutely outstanding every single day in training. He has been brilliant. He wants to learn, he wants to get better, he wants to be in this team. But, in front of him at the minute, Jeff King is doing just as well. But he (Sheckleford) is ready to play, without a blink, he will be in the team.

“And that is not just Shecks or Cooky, that is going throughout the team. To get in this team is tough and to stay in the team you have got to play well so there is a really good balance and everyone is behind each other. There is a really good feeling at the minute."

On Uchegbulam, Roberts added: “He has settled in really well.

“It is always nice to have a lad who has stepped up the levels to come here.

“He has not looked out of place at all.

“One v one he is deadly, he has got a lot of ability.