Chesterfield earn point against 10-man Port Vale - how the action unfolded

Chesterfield came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Port Vale, who played most of the second-half with 10-men.

Jayden Stockley gave the visitors the lead in the second minute but they were reduced to 10-men on 50 minutes when Mitch Clark was given his marching orders for a challenge on Bim Pepple.

The Spireites were dominant after that and they made the extra man count on 76 minutes when Armando Dobra pounced on a mistake by substitute Tom Sang on the edge of the box to level the score.

Town, who are now eight points off the play-offs, pushed for a winner but Vale held strong for what was probably a fair scoreline in the end.

Arnando Dobra celebrates his goal.

There were debuts for new signings Kyle McFadzean and Jack Sparkes, who both joined this week, while Janoi Donacien made his first start. That meant that Tom Naylor was shifted forward into midfield, a move which many fans had been calling for, as manager Paul Cook reverted back to his favoured 4-2-3-1 system. Jenson Metcalfe was included on the bench after three months out with a foot injury.

Chesterfield got off to the worst possible start as they fell behind in the second minute when they failed to deal with Connor Hall’s cross from the left and Stockley swivelled in the box and his shot went in off the post.

Both sets of fans stood and applauded in the eighth minute for legendary Spireites striker Ernie Moss, who is also much-loved at Vale, with his image shown on the big screen inside the stadium.

The Blues did not lay a glove on Vale in the reverse fixture, losing 1-0, but they forced goalkeeper Ben Amos into a double save when he parried from Liam Mandeville and then Naylor at the midway point of the half.

The away side then threatened on the counter-attack after Jamie Grimes was caught on the ball inside the Vale half. Clark burst down the right and Lorent Tolaj was waiting unmarked in the area but the impressive Sparkes made an important block.

In another attack, the dangerous Tolaj scampered down the right and his low cross was met by Jaheim Headley who struck first-time and it looked to be heading on target but Donacien stuck out a leg to block behind for a corner.

Town had a half chance before half-time with Naylor getting across the near post in an attempt to meet Ryan Colclough’s cross but Nathan Smith slid in and Amos collected.

Vale had been physical, tough and difficult to break down, with a number of towering players in their ranks. They had exploited Chesterfield’s high defensive line and had been well-organised.

As for the hosts, they had looked vulnerable defensively, which was perhaps not surprising with three new players in the back-line. They had looked rusty, had struggled to find their flow and needed to move the ball quicker.

Cook made a change at half-time with Donacien replaced by Ryheem Sheckleford.

The game turned when Vale were reduced to 10-men on 50 minutes when Clark was shown a straight red card by referee Andrew Humphries for a challenge on Pepple.

Chesterfield were immediately on the front-foot and they nearly equalised when Naylor headed just wide from Colclough’s cross. Moments later, Amos parried from Darren Oldaker and Dobra side-footed the rebound into the side-netting.

Paddy Madden came on with 20 minutes remaining and he headed into the side-netting from Mandeville’s deep corner with his first touch.

The Spireites continued to apply the pressure and they equalised on 76 minutes when Dobra pounced on a mistake by substitute Sang on the edge of the box before poking the ball past Amos.

The Blues pressed for a winner but could not find a second against a well-drilled Vale side who defended resolutely.

The Spireites return to action on Tuesday night at home to Bromley.

Chesterfield: Thompson; Donacien (Sheckleford, 46), McFadzean, Grimes, Sparkes (Horton, 90); Naylor, Oldaker (Metcalfe, 85); Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough (Madden, 70); Pepple (Drummond, 85)

Unused subs: Boot, Fleck.