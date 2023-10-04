Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The right-back has only started five of Chesterfield’s 14 games so far this campaign, which is not a situation he has been in before since joining from Halifax in June 2021.

Liam Mandeville and Ryheem Sheckleford have both played ahead of him at times but he has now started two of the last four matches, including the win against Bromley on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the DT: “It is not easy at times because I am probably so used to playing a lot of games each season but the quality in our squad is getting better and better. We have got two or three players in our squad for every position who can more than do a job. I have had to be patient and I would like to hope that I have done enough tonight to stay in the team for Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff King got his first assist of the season against Bromley on Tuesday night.

“The club has given us a great training ground and that is a real plus for us because the lads who are not in the team are getting extra sessions in and the coaches are putting on really good sessions which are match-related which means that when we are called upon we are ready to perform.”

King’s goals and assists stats have been some of the best in the National League for a couple of years so he was relieved to get his first creation of the campaign against the Ravens.

He said: “I am really, really happy. To get my first assist probably takes a little bit of pressure off myself because my numbers have been really high over the last two or three years and obviously I want to hit those figures again. I have probably not played as many minutes as I would like but our squad is really strong but to get the assist I am really happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the performance on Tuesday night, ‘Kingy’ rates it really highly.

He explained: “I thought it was our best performance of the season. We were in control and didn’t look in any danger. We had a game-plan and we stuck to it. Bromley are a really good side but we knew they would die towards the end because we were going to have that much possession and they did. Our quality shone through and we deserved the three points. I think it could have been a couple more.

“It is our first clean sheet at home which is really good. I feel like the lads who came into the team gave us a little bit of a freshness because it has been a really busy period for the lads who have played a lot of games. We had a bit more legs about us and there was nothing more to the game than us deserving to win.

“We knew they had threats and what their plan would be. The first thing I said in the changing room was that they will take points off the big teams because they are a really good side. They have a plan which is probably a bit different to most teams in this league and they are really good at it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield remain top of the table by three points and are unbeaten in nine, including eight wins, but they are not getting carried away.