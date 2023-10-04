News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
Ollie Banks in action against Bromley. Picture: Tina Jenner.Ollie Banks in action against Bromley. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Ollie Banks in action against Bromley. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Ridiculous' - Chesterfield player ratings from impressive win against Bromley

Chesterfield beat Bromley 2-0 on Tuesday night to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches and stay top of the table.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A second clean sheet of the season and his first at the SMH Group Stadium. He commanded his area really well, was good with his feet and took the pressure off with some clean catches from crosses and balls into the box. A confident and assured performance.

1. Harry Tyrer 8

A second clean sheet of the season and his first at the SMH Group Stadium. He commanded his area really well, was good with his feet and took the pressure off with some clean catches from crosses and balls into the box. A confident and assured performance. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
King was one of the six changes on the night. He was a bundle of energy down the right early on. There were some nice pieces of control and he also won the ball back if he lost it. Disciplined in his defensive work after the break, quickly getting back into position. Grabbed himself his first assist of the season for the second goal when he swung in the corner.

2. Jeff King 8

King was one of the six changes on the night. He was a bundle of energy down the right early on. There were some nice pieces of control and he also won the ball back if he lost it. Disciplined in his defensive work after the break, quickly getting back into position. Grabbed himself his first assist of the season for the second goal when he swung in the corner. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Another of the changes. Probably one of his best performances in a Town shirt. He headed one over in the opening minutes and then made a key interception down the other. He always seemed to be in the right place to make a tackle or a clearance and he was calm in possession. He was a rock.

3. Ash Palmer 8

Another of the changes. Probably one of his best performances in a Town shirt. He headed one over in the opening minutes and then made a key interception down the other. He always seemed to be in the right place to make a tackle or a clearance and he was calm in possession. He was a rock. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Like his centre-back partner, he too was a brickwall. Between them they didn't give Cheek much of a sniff at all. This was Grimes' 80th consecutive league start. He has started every league game under Paul Cook.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

Like his centre-back partner, he too was a brickwall. Between them they didn't give Cheek much of a sniff at all. This was Grimes' 80th consecutive league start. He has started every league game under Paul Cook. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldBromley