'Ridiculous' - Chesterfield player ratings from impressive win against Bromley

Chesterfield beat Bromley 2-0 on Tuesday night to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches and stay top of the table.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 8
A second clean sheet of the season and his first at the SMH Group Stadium. He commanded his area really well, was good with his feet and took the pressure off with some clean catches from crosses and balls into the box. A confident and assured performance. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 8
King was one of the six changes on the night. He was a bundle of energy down the right early on. There were some nice pieces of control and he also won the ball back if he lost it. Disciplined in his defensive work after the break, quickly getting back into position. Grabbed himself his first assist of the season for the second goal when he swung in the corner. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 8
Another of the changes. Probably one of his best performances in a Town shirt. He headed one over in the opening minutes and then made a key interception down the other. He always seemed to be in the right place to make a tackle or a clearance and he was calm in possession. He was a rock. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
Like his centre-back partner, he too was a brickwall. Between them they didn't give Cheek much of a sniff at all. This was Grimes' 80th consecutive league start. He has started every league game under Paul Cook. Photo: Tina Jenner