The centre-back, 30, has missed the last two pre-season friendlies against Sheffield United and Derby County due to a calf injury.

But Palmer, who joined the Spireites from Stockport County last November, is hoping to get some more minutes sooner rather than later ahead of the season opener against Dorking Wanderers on August 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues travel to League Two Accrington Stanley this Saturday before travelling down to Bristol Rovers a week later.

Ash Palmer. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"He is getting frustrated because he doesn’t want to lose that match sharpness,” coach Danny Webb said. “You build it up all pre-season and you miss a few games and you feel you are losing it.