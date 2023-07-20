News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield defender hoping to recover from injury for Accrington Stanley clash

Defender Ash Palmer could be involved against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST

The centre-back, 30, has missed the last two pre-season friendlies against Sheffield United and Derby County due to a calf injury.

But Palmer, who joined the Spireites from Stockport County last November, is hoping to get some more minutes sooner rather than later ahead of the season opener against Dorking Wanderers on August 5.

The Blues travel to League Two Accrington Stanley this Saturday before travelling down to Bristol Rovers a week later.

Ash Palmer. Picture: Tina Jenner.Ash Palmer. Picture: Tina Jenner.
"He is getting frustrated because he doesn’t want to lose that match sharpness,” coach Danny Webb said. “You build it up all pre-season and you miss a few games and you feel you are losing it.

"But we are trying to convince him that having a strained calf is a lot better than a tear so hopefully, maybe, involved Saturday but if not definitely at the start of the season.”

