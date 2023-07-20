Laurence Maguire's Chesterfield future appears uncertain

The 26-year-old, who is the Spireites’ longest-serving player, was transfer-listed last summer but remained at the club and fought his way back into the side in the latter part of last season.

The defender, who has one year left to run on his current contract, got some minutes in the first part of pre-season against Matlock Town, Alfreton Town and Sheffield Wednesday but has not been involved for the visit of Sheffield United or Derby County.

After the Blades game, coach Danny Webb said Maguire was ‘ill’, and he gave the same reason following the match against Derby County on Wednesday night, but also perhaps hinted his future could lie elsewhere.

Laurence Maguire. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“He has been ill this week,” Webb said.

“Rumours will be rumours.

“I am sure Laurence wants to play football.

“I think as players they wait to see how a season starts, what the starting line-ups are, and then naturally see the picture develop and think actually I might go out on loan or I might stay and fight for my place, players have that prerogative, but at the minute he is part of the squad.”