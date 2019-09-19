Chesterfield confirm loan signing of Oldham Athletic winger

Chesterfield have confirmed the loan signing of winger Gevaro Nepomuceno from Oldham Athletic.

The 26-year-old left-sided player joins the Spireites until January 1.

The Curacao international said: "It's a big club and the facilities and the stadium are amazing.”

The wideman said former Chesterfield players Dan Gardner and Chris O'Grady and manager John Sheridan, who was his boss at the Latics for a short period, had a big influence on his move to north Derbyshire.

"They told me that Chesterfield is a great club with amazing people," he said.

"I had good communication and a good feeling with the manager at Oldham so it was an easy decision for me. He gives me confidence and helps me to be a better player.”

Nepomuceno signed for the Latics in September 2017 and scored six goals in 49 appearances last season.

Gevaro was born in Curacao and raised in the Netherlands.

His previous clubs include FC Den Bosch and Fortuna Sittard in Holland before stints in Romania and Portugal.

The Spireites recorded their first win of the season against Torquay United last weekend and travel to Sutton United this Saturday.

Spireites boss Sheridan has had a quick, left-sided player on his wanted list for a while.

Speaking at a press conference last Friday, he said: "He (Nepomuceno) is a player I know who I had at Oldham and there are other players I have asked about who are left-sided players.

"I feel as though we need someone with a bit of pace who can play down that side of the pitch."