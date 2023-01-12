The 28-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee from Altrincham and he becomes the Spireites’ first addition of 2023.

He has spenned an 18-month contract and the club has an option to extend the deal at the end of the agreement.

Colclough has worked with manager Paul Cook before at Wigan Athletic and so the pair link-up again.

Ryan Colclough has signed for Chesterfield.

"It is an amazing feeling,” Colclough said.

"It is a massive club with a big fan-base.

"I know the gaffer, the lads seems like a great bunch, I am really excited to get going.”

As well as the Latics, Colclough has also played for Crewe Alexandra and Scunthorpe United and had a loan spell at MK Dons.

He has been one of the standout players in the National League since joining Altrincham in 2020, including scoring seven goals this season.

Colclough, born in Stoke, is a right-footed winger who normally plays on the left wing but can operate on either flank.

His statistics show he is one of the highest-performing players in the National League this season.

His arrival boosts Town’s attacking options ahead of busy period where they will play 10 games in five weeks.

Colclough has already played in the FA Cup for Altrincham this season so he will not be eligible for the FA Cup replay against West Brom on Tuesday. It means he could make his debut against leaders Notts County on January 21.