Potential Chesterfield signing is one of highest performers in National League - stats report

The winger is in his third season at this level but he also has League One and League Two experience with Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic.

The 28-year-old is predominantly right-footed but plays mainly on the left wing.

His statistics this season are some of the best in the National League.

When it comes to shots, no player in the division has had more than his 97.

For dribbles, he is second with an average of 9.6 per 90, with a 64 per cent success rate.

In terms of goals, Colclough has seven in 25 league appearances, and with an xG (expected goals) of 7.36, it suggests the Spireites are getting someone who is clinical when he gets a chance. In fact, according to his xG rate, he is the fifth highest clinical player in the National League this campaign.

And it is not just goals he rates highly on either. Colclough has six assists, which is higher than his expected rate of 5.26, leaving him fifth in the league in that regard.

Passes? Again he is in amongst the best. His average of 28.81 per 90 minutes has him fifth.

Crosses? You guessed it. He is fifth with 3.37 per 90 minutes.

Touches in opposition penalty area? Yep, fifth again. He averages 3.75 per 90.

His ability to press will also suit Paul Cook’s style of play, he is fifth for recoveries of the ball in the final third.

