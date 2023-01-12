The Spireites’ trip to Aldershot Town has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 14.

It means Town will be playing 10 games in five weeks, mainly Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, between January 21 and February 25.

And that period could get even more hectic because they still have away days at Wealdstone and Wrexham to find new dates for.

Chesterfield's next game is away at West Brom in the FA Cup third round replay.

The madness starts on January 21 against promotion rivals Notts County.

Thankfully, six of the 10 games are at home (Notts, Altrincham, Woking, Torquay United, Wealdstone and Oldham Athletic), with the away matches being at Barnet, Boreham Wood, Aldershot and Solihull Moors.

Assistant manager Danny Webb has said the fixture congestion is one of the many ‘hurdles’ they will have to overcome if they are to win promotion.

Chesterfield are currently third in the table, 13 points behind Notts but with four games in hand. They trail second-placed Wrexham by 10 points but have two games in hand on them.

