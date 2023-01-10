The Spireites currently have four games in hand on leaders Notts County and two on second-placed Wrexham.

A mix of weather postponements and the run to the FA Cup third round has meant they are playing catch-up on their rivals.

Town’s match at Wealdstone on Tuesday night was postponed for a second time this season due to a waterlogged pitch.

Chesterfield are facing a fixture pile-up in the second-half of the season.

As well as Wealdstone, the Blues have also got to find new dates for visits to Wrexham and Aldershot Town.

"It is a tough one, you can't do much about it because nobody can predict which way your season is going to go,” Webb told the DT.

“Yes, ideally you don't get the Wrexham one called-off the other week and the Wealdstone one (from November).

"If there are more games called-off along the way and we have to do more Tuesday nights then that is all part of being successful. It does not come easy to go up as champions or through the play-offs, you have to overcome so many hurdles and fixture congestion, sadly, is one of those hurdles you have got to jump over."

Chesterfield’s FA Cup third round replay at West Brom on Tuesday (January 17) is another fixture they now have, which comes just days before they host Notts.

But Webb says they should not complain about the opportunity of another game against the Baggies in front of a big crowd.

He said: "We are out of the FA Trophy, we are in the FA Cup, we are going for it in the league. We are not going to win the FA Cup, but we can certainly create some memories along the way.

"We can't be negative at all about having a replay at The Hawthorns in front of 20,000 and it could be a great night for our football club.

“We will go there, we will take a lot of supporters, and do it all over again and try to cause an upset.

"Whatever team they put out in the replay will be a really tough Championship side and it will be in front of their fans.”

