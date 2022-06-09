The Spireites released seven players last week and transfer-listed another four.

Four others have been offered new contracts.

Manager Paul Cook is keen to reshape the squad after missing out on promotion through the play-offs this season.

Spireites manager Paul Cook.

They are due back in training in the first week of July, ahead of the opening game on August 6.

One friendly at home to Bradford City on July 23 has been confirmed so far.

On the Blues’ latest transfer business, chief executive told the club’s We Are Sailing Podcast: “We have been speaking to a number of players and there are certainly a couple that are very close to coming to fruition. We are well down the line, we are talking to a number of players.”

The details of the retained list caused some surprise among the fanbase, with favourite Alex Whittle let go and Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire, Calvin Miller and Akwasi Asante made available for transfer.