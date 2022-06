Chesterfield bowed out to Solihull Moors in the play-offs after being long-time leaders of the National League.

But, with a full summer under his belt, the fans will be confident that Paul Cook can guide Spireites back into the EFL.

They will, of course, face tough competition from a number of former Football League clubs, with Wrexham at the front of that queue.

Here’s how William Hill see the 2022/23 season shaping up.

1. Wrexham 7/5

2. Chesterfield 15/2

3. Notts County 8/1

4. Solihull Moors 9/1