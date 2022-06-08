Did the defenders do their jobs at the back? How many assists did the midfielders get? Did the strikers do enough?
Let’s take a look at the season totals for clean sheets, assists and goals for each Spireites player…
1. Scott Loach
The goalkeeper started 48 of Chesterfield's 50 games in all competitions, including all 44 league matches, keeping 17 clean sheets. Also got one assist in the win at Yeovil.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Melvin Minter
The back-up goalkeeper made just two starts, both coming in the early rounds of the FA Cup, keeping one clean sheet. He has now been released.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Jeff King
The full-back chipped in with an impressive six goals and nine assists in 37 appearances in his first season at the club. He also won four penalties.
Photo: Tina Jenner
4. George Carline
Two goals and three assists in nine appearances before his serious knee injury. He has been offered the chance to continue his recovery at the club despite being out of contract.
Photo: Tina Jenner