Liam Mandeville gave Chesterfield the lead against Matlock. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Phillips also said that the visitors were the ‘best’ team they faced in pre-season, which will go down well with Spireites fans considering the Gladiators beat Mansfield last week.

Liam Mandeville, Danny Rowe and Nathan Tyson were all on the scoresheet for the Spireites in the 3-1 win on Wednesday night at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Alex Byrne equalised with a good free-kick in the first-half but the Blues showed their quality with two emphatic finishes from Rowe and Tyson.

"I thought we huffed and puffed and I thought it was probably our worst performance against the best team we have faced,” Phillips.

"They have got some good players and they are assembling a good squad.

"They asked us a lot of questions and we lost the game realitsically in midfield.

"All in all I thought we came up against a team who did the right things at the right times and had the firepower up front.

"You know when Tom Denton comes on after 65 minutes that you are facing a team with a lot of firepower.”

Phillips, who said the night was a great tribute to Ernie Moss, added: "The best team won on the night.